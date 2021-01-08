Zim-born US soldier creates buzz

Zimbabwe-born United States soldier, Captain Tinashe Machona, became a hit on Wednesday when President Donald Trump laid siege on US Capitol where the Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

President Trump’s supporters caused chaos which eventually led to the death of four protesters.

Capt Machona is the spokesman for the District of Columbia National Guard, a branch of the US National Guard, comprising the Army National Guard and the DC Air National Guard components.

Following the deteriorating security situation at US Capitol, Capt Machona announced the mobilisation of the entire DC National Guard.

“The entire DC National Guard has been mobilised and is prepared to support law enforcement officers in various locations in the city to protect property, allowing federal and local law enforcement officers to do law-enforcement missions,” reads part of the statement by Capt Machona.

Capt Machona is a holder of a PhD in Law from Arizona Summit Law School.

He has held various positions in the United States Air Force.

Many Zimbabweans are holding top positions across the world, a clear demonstration of the sound education system that has been instituted and maintained since independence. The Herald.