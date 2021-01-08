Magistrate grants Z$5000 bail to man who “slept” with corpse at funeral

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Magistrate Barbara Mateko on Thursday granted Z$5 000 bail to a 49-year-old man from Epworth in Harare who appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing a corpse at a funeral.

As part of his bail conditions, Big Sipiliano, was ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his given address. The matter was remanded to February 8 for routine remand.

According to the police report seen by Nehanda Radio, the deceased is identified as Melisa Mazhindu, a female adult aged 20 years residing at KB78 Muguta Extension in Epworth.

Melisa was not employed at the time of her death from unstated causes. The accused are two male adults with only one known as Bigman who resides in Muguta area, Epworth, Harare.

Police say on Sunday, 2 January 2021 at around 0130 hours, Phillipa Mazhindu was at her homestead in the sitting room with two other female mourners.

Phillipa is mother to the deceased lady.

The two accused persons allegedly entered the room and sat on the sofas whilst drinking beers and smoking cigarettes. One of the accused persons popularly known as Bigman then stood up and shocked mourners by saying:

Machembere maswera sei, musikana uyu munoziva kuti ndaimuda zvikuru, zvino azoshaya ndisati ndamu… (having s.e.x with her), asi kunyange zvake afa kudaro handifunge kuti pangaite chakaipa ndikazadzikisa chido changu asati avigwa, nekuti yangu yakatomira.”

(greetings elders, you know I loved this lady but she has gone before I had slept with her. However, it is not too late, I can still have intercourse with her before she’s buried, I am ready).

Phillipa Mazhindu cautioned Bigman against that but he stood up and went to uncover the corpse which was lying in the room covered with a white cloth, slept on its top and made up and down movements.

However, Bigman had his clothes on whilst the other accused was blocking Phillipa Mazhindu and the other two women from interfering with the disturbing activity.

Police say Phillipa Mazhindu had to scream whilst calling people who were outside who then came and removed the accused from the corpse and pushed the two outside.

The ZRP Epworth received a report and attended the scene. The case was reported under reference number RRB 4633444.

When he appeared before Magistrate Mateko, Bigman was granted Z5000 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses and reside at his given address until his matter is complete.

Meanwhile, the State accused are being charged with VIOLATING CORPSES as defined in section 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. Nehanda Radio