Donald Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram until Joe Biden takes office

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the social media giant is banning President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram until Joe Biden takes office.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he wrote.

“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and is requiring him to delete three tweets the company says violates its policies. If he does not delete them, his account will remain suspended indefinitely, the company said in a public statement.