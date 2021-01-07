Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalFeaturedNews

Donald Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram until Joe Biden takes office

20,965

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the social media giant is banning President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram until Joe Biden takes office.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he wrote.

“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and is requiring him to delete three tweets the company says violates its policies. If he does not delete them, his account will remain suspended indefinitely, the company said in a public statement.

Related Articles

World leaders condemn ‘assault on democracy’ at…

15,742

With historic wins, Democrats seize US Senate control

19,139

Guns out, windows smashed: Trump crowd turns Congress into…

34,701

Trump heard on tape urging state official to…

17,365
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments