Fantan, Levels and Dhama sentenced to six months in jail over Mbare show

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder, Levels aka Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, and Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama who are accused of organising an unsanctioned musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations have been jailed for six months.

The Mbare’s New Year Eve music gig organisers- Dhama, DJ Fantan and DJ Levels were Wednesday sentenced by Harare Regional magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro despite that they had admitted guilt for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Magistrate Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence on condition that they would not commit a similar offence within that period.

In her ruling, Magistrate Guwuriro said; “their plea of guilt was a sign of remorse but they did not take heed of the current lockdown curfew which ran from 10pm to 6am when they made the flier.

“By making the flier they should have foreseen that the public would come in attendance taking into cognisance the area they intended to host the event.

“The court appreciates that they are the face of ghetto youths by encouraging youths to desist from criminal activities and drugs, they should have maintained those good activities than risk the lives of innocent individuals.”

Magistrate Guwuriro added that the effect of what the trio did was serious and ordering of a fine and community service would trivialise the offence.

The trio allegedly threw a musical bash at Mbare’s Matapi flats on the day, defying Covid-19 restrictions. Over 54 people were arrested after videos and pictures of the event went viral.

The State was led by Michael Reza being assisted by Teddy Kamuriwo while Tafadzwa Hungwe and Dumisani Mthombeni represented the trio.

State accused Fantan and colleagues of partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.

Addressing journalists soon after the ruling, Hungwe said his clients had advised their legal counsel to approach the High Court. Nehanda Radio