Bosso dismiss Josta links

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders FC have dismissed speculation linking them to a potential reunion with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo.

According to reports Ngodzo, who is in Bulawayo, has initiated talks with the Bulawayo giants, as he is unlikely to return to his Zambian side Buildcon.

However, Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo said: “There are no negotiations that have gone on with the player. We are just returning from the festive holidays and we have not been having any talks.”

Ngodzo joined Buildcon at the beginning of 2020 from Caps United after he was crowned the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year.

Bosso head coach Mandla Mpofu has said the club will be bringing in some big names to replace players they lost last year.

Bosso recently acquired utility player Winston Mhango, whom Mpofu feels will bring experience to the side, having played in Zambia and for champions FC Platinum.

The Bulawayo giants are also making a move for 18-year-old Young Warriors player Lexington Mujokoro, whom Mpofu described as a great player.

Highlanders lost Denzel Khumalo, Brian Banda, Tinashe Makanda, Mitchel Katsvairo, Chris Mverechena and Colin Mujuru, among others, in 2020. The Chronicle.