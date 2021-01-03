Concern over missing NewZimbabwe.com journalist Costa Nkomo

There are growing concerns over the whereabouts of Costa Nkomo, a prominent journalist with NewZimbabwe.com who has been missing for almost three days (since Thursday).

Nkomo recently filmed the video of the opposition MDC-T extraordinary congress where then interim president Thokozani Khupe was assaulted by supporters of rival Douglas Mwonzora.

A poster from family and friends says “Costa was last seen on Thursday while his Whatsapp was last online Friday morning. If you have any information get in touch with the numbers below.”

Eva +263 77 274 7955 Leo +263 77 794 5142 Denford +263 71 273 8904 Sam +263 71 751 6562 Mrs. Sibanda +263 77 269 7846