FC Platinum bank on clean sheet

By Shelly Guni

FC Platinum will aim to maximise the advantage of not conceding a home goal in their first leg of the CAF Champions League first round tie against Simba SC of Tanzania when they complete the tie next week.

The Zimbabwe champions squandered many chances and settled for a narrow 1-0 win over last season’s Tanzania league’s Champions at the National Sports Stadium.

The return leg at Benjamini Mkapa National Stadium, Tanzania is on January 5.

A draw will be enough to see them through, but the Zvishavane based side will fight for a win.

Midfielder, Ralf Kawondera said they will go for victory.

“We know that we have to go out there and fight to secure a win,” Kawondera told H-Metro.

He is aware that Simba SC will do all they can to turn the tables.

“We know this will be a tough match for us. We are going to face Simba on their home turf and we know they will fight for a win – that’s to be expected.”

“We have a good quality side and with the way we have started this campaign it just felt like all of the hard work we put in at the preseason camps was going to pay off.

“We are an improved Platinum team. I believe we can compete with the best of them in any competition and that is the mentality and attitude that we are taking into this match in particular‚ and our entire Champion’s League campaign.”

During their first leg match, Kawondera was introduced in the 60th minute for Stanly Ngala after he passed a late fitness test.

“I’m still nursing an injury but by the time we play next year I will be more than fit.”

Currently he has scored a single goal in this campaign against Costa do Sol of Mozambique.

"Before we reach the group stages I must have two goals in my name," he said.