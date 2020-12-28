Khupe suspends Mwonzora after chaotic congress plunges into violence

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Politics |

Interim MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe says she has suspended Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora after a chaotic extraordinary congress in which Khupe herself was assaulted.

Khupe along with other candidates Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi walked out of the congress in protest at alleged vote rigging. This after Mwonzora allegedly presented a dodgy voters roll.

“I have suspended Mwonzora from post of SG with immediate effect and suspended the EOC,” Khupe told journalists at a hastily convened press conference after the fracas.

Khupe confirmed that several delegates were beaten and “one person rushed to hospital as we speak. I will be reporting to the police, over the $6 million stolen from our account,” Khupe claimed.

Komichi weighed in saying “people who voted today are not our delegates. Some who voted were 10 years in 2014.”

There was also a bizarre moment when journalists who wanted to follow Khupe to her press conference were barred from leaving the venue of the congress by Mwonzora loyalists.

More details as come……