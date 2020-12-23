ZUJ secretary-general Dongozi dies… as three journalists die in 3 days

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi has died. The information Nehanda Radio is getting claim that Dongozi died on arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

This comes barely a day after veteran sports journalist and former Dynamos player, Tendai Ndemera died.

But this shocking news has been intensified with the fact that Ndemera’s death came just a day after the death of another journalist, a court reporter, Charles Laiton who was working for the NewsDay.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Content Creators Network ZW said “We are saddened to hear about the passing of @ZUJOfficial Secretary General, Foster Dongozi. He played a huge role in the push for free expression in Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in peace.”