Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MediaFeaturedLocal

ZUJ secretary-general Dongozi dies… as three journalists die in 3 days

19,479

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi has died. The information Nehanda Radio is getting claim that Dongozi died on arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

ZUJ Secretary General Foster Dongozi
ZUJ Secretary General Foster Dongozi (Picture by NewsDay)

This comes barely a day after veteran sports journalist and former Dynamos player, Tendai Ndemera died.

But this shocking news has been intensified with the fact that Ndemera’s death came just a day after the death of another journalist, a court reporter, Charles Laiton who was working for the NewsDay.

Related Articles

Veteran journalist Bill Saidi dies

359

Zim journalist jailed for publishing newspaper

210

Journalism versus media activism: Geoff Nyarota

242

Journalists engage lawyers to force their union into having…

195

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Content Creators Network ZW said “We are saddened to hear about the passing of @ZUJOfficial Secretary General, Foster Dongozi. He played a huge role in the push for free expression in Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in peace.”

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments