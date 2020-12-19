Nakamba commits to Villa

By Innocent Kurira

Marvelous Nakamba has insisted that he is always ready to give his all for Aston Villa whenever he is called upon after playing his first full 90 minutes in the English Premier League this season.

The Warriors midfielder, who had fallen down the pecking order, finally got a chance to start a game after teammate Douglas Luiz was suspended for Thursday’s encounter against Burnley that ended in a goalless draw.

Nakamba blamed his side’s failure to convert chances they created for the draw.

“We played our best as a team. We had some chances to finish it off, but unfortunately, we couldn’t take them. Of course, it’s disappointing not to collect more points. In football, you can never be satisfied with one point, especially at home,” Nakamba told Villa TV.

“Now we have to pick our heads up and look forward to the next match. When we get those chances again, we have to focus on finishing them.”

Ahead of their next encounter against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, Nakamba said he was ready to deliver at any given time.

“Every time I’m needed, I’m always ready for the team. We have a group of good players who are pushing each other in training.

“We have to continue to give our best in each and every game. We have to try to keep getting better and better. We’re looking forward to the next game, the derby.

“We have to go back to the drawing board as a group and focus on the next match,” Nakamba said.

The Birmingham Mail rated Nakamba’s performance against Burnley at 5/10. The Chronicle