Married woman dies after sleep-over at lover’s house

By Nelias Shiri

A married Bulawayo woman from Mpopoma suburb died under unclear circumstances after spending a night at a boyfriend’s house.

Ms Siphilisiwe Nkomo (41) was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead after having breathing difficulties while at Mr Jona Chigovanyika’s house in Mpopoma on Wednesday morning.

The cause of her death is yet to be established as police are still waiting for a post-mortem report.

Sources said Ms Nkomo was drinking beer at a local tavern when Mr Chigovanyika approached her. The two agreed to go to Mr Chigovanyika’s place of residence where they spent the night.

A relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mr Chigovanyika and Ms Nkomo were drinking beer together before deciding to spend the night at Mr Chigovanyika’s house.

“The woman died at around 10 am after she was rushed to hospital having breathing difficulties,” said the relative.

Relatives said the now deceased Ms Nkomo was married and therefore did not understand why she decided to spend the night at another man’s house.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police were treating the matter as sudden death and investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that a woman identified as Siphilisiwe Nkomo (41) of Mpopoma was pronounced dead on arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital. We are now waiting for post-mortem results to establish the cause of death,” he said. The Chronicle