Warriors coach drops six players

By Innocent Kurira

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped six players from the squad in camp for the Chan finals in Cameroon next year.

Zifa on Monday announced that Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) and Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn) had been replaced by Carlos Mavhurume, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo and Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye.

All additions are Caps United players, who impressed the coach during a friendly between the Warriors and Caps United.

The new players join Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Denver Mukamba, who was also drafted into the squad after impressing during a friendly.

FC Platinum players that were in the squad have been excused to focus on their Caf Champions League assignments.

More changes could be looming just like what happened after the friendly game against Caps United a few days ago.

“We want to be sure that no one misses out on a chance to be in the Chan squad,” said Logarusic.

The move to shuffle personnel has raised questions about the coach’s initial selection criteria.

It is however difficult to fault the coach’s actions given there was no football in Zimbabwe this year and he has not had a chance to watch and select the players based on performance.

Chan is a competition for only home-based players and gives them the opportunity to land lucrative moves abroad.

The squad is expected to take a Christmas break on Sunday and resume camp on December 28 until they leave for the tournament that starts in Cameroon on January 16.

Zimbabwe is in Group A with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The Warriors get the tournament underway with a showdown against Cameroon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on January 16.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars),

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye (Caps United), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United),

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum) Richard Hachiro (Caps United),

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City). The Chronicle