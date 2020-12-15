Dangarembga passport returned, reporting conditions removed

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Harare Magistrate Esthere Chivese has permanently removed reporting conditions for award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga and her colleague Julie Barnes, and ordered the return of their passports to allow them to travel.

Dangarembga, 61 and several opposition activists and civilians were arrested during the 31st July protests against corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

She was released on a ZWL 5 000 bail together with opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who had been arrested for participating in the protest.

Dangarembga and Barnes were represented by Chris Mhike and Paida Saurombe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who managed to secure their freedom.

“Harare Magistrate Esthere Chivese granted an order we sought on behalf of Tsitsi Dangarembga and Julie Barnes for permanent removal of reporting conditions and for permanent return of their passports to allow them to travel on personal business.

“Tsitsi and Julie represented by Chris Mhike and Paida Saurombe of ZLHR Lawyers had been reporting to Police once per week as part of bail conditions imposed after they were arrested in July and charged for allegedly taking part in an anti-govt protest,” read a statement on Twitter by ZLHR.

Dangarembga said the ruling brought some relief to her as it allows her to undertake some business.

“This ruling is a great relief. At the personal level I am pleased to be in a position to undertake important business. At the societal level, the ruling shows that justice in Zimbabwe may be ailing but it is not dead. This is cause for hope,” she said.