Zifa AGM hangs in balance

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

In what will be a huge slap in the face for the national football association, the December 19 annual general meeting hangs in the balance amid claims of another postponement.

The original annual meeting was set to be held in May 16 but was iced due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw all public gatherings banned as the Government announced lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The December 19 meeting was announced on December 2, just 17 days earlier instead of the mandatory 60 days notice.

Zifa, however, defended its decision claiming that the postponement was announced to members on May 16, the original meeting date.

“The meeting was postponed from 16 May to 19 December. We could not do it during lockdown

Notice was given on the 16th of March. So what we have just done is to reschedule the meeting,” Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport last week.

It has, however, emerged that the Felton Kamambo-led executive committee has somehow seen the legal minefield they were likely to put themselves into if they go ahead with the meeting.

“Chances of the annual general meeting taking place are now slim, indications are that it will be postponed. The executive has also hinted towards the postponement but no reasons have been proffered so far although our suspicions are on the manner in which this meeting (December 19) was announced, remember the notice was given by the communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela instead of the chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse,” said a well-placed source within the national association.

Zifa, in announcing the December 19 meeting, said it was in line with Article 26 of the constitution which reads;

“The Ordinary Congress shall be held every year, the Executive Committee shall fix the place and date.

“The Members shall be notified in writing at least 60 days in advance and the formal convocation shall be made in writing at least 15 days before the date of the Congress.

“This convocation shall contain the agenda, the president’s activity report, the financial statements and the auditors’ report and any other relevant documents.”

Asked about the postponement report, Gwesela said he was “at the moment” not aware of the decision to postpone the meeting.

Zifa have in the past flagrantly violated its own rule book despite having a full time legal advisor, Chenai Gumiro. The Chronicle