Loga says sees quality in Mukamba, but not fully impressed

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa

Despite a tumultuous career that saw some writing midfielder Denver ‘Mundikumbuke’ Mukamba off, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic said he sees quality, and the former Dynamos FC midfielder could knock on the national team door.

The Warriors coach said the former Bidvest Wits midfielder has the quality, but he (Loga) is not yet impressed that he can fit into the CHAN team right away.

Mukamba was additionally drafted into the CHAN squad after showing some quality during a practise match that was played between the national team and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Ellis Robins, yesterday (Wednesday) in Harare.

Speaking in an interview, coach Loga said he is not yet fully persuaded by Mukamba’s ability.

He also added that he saw some glimps of talent from the former Warriors captain but will further assess his skill.

“Today (Thursday) I saw Denver Mukamba and saw some bit of quality in him, though he did not impress me so much, but you can see he is a quality player,” he said.

However, the Zimbabwe senior national team coach, also said the former 2012 soccer star of the year needs some few training sessions and friendly matches to polish his quality and quickly get roped into the final CHAN squad.

“You can see he is a quality player. Maybe he needs a few training and maybe one or two extra games to give him some time to see can if he quickly jump into the CHAN squad,” Loga revealed.

Following his brief stint in South Africa where he turned on for Bidvest Wits and Jomo Cosmos, the lanky midfielder re-joined Dynamos where he was labelled a bad boy, always at loggerheads with coach Lloyd Mutasa, missing training and going AWOL.