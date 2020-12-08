Hwindi slaps motorist to death

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A kombi tout appeared in court on Monday facing murder charges after he reportedly ‘slapped’ a motorist to death during a brawl in High Glen.

The suspect Morris Maphosa Chauke, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who remanded him in custody to December 21.

He was referred to the High Court for bail considerations because he is facing a third schedule offence.

Allegations are that on September 19 at around 3pm. The now deceased Annias Chiyangwa, 63, parked his Nissan truck at PBC garage so that it could be serviced by his nephew Tendai Mugugu as he walked to Mashwede Complex to buy lunch.

The court heard that at around 3:30pm while Chiyangwa was walking back to his car, he was approached by a yellow Toyota Hiace without registration plates were Chauke was touting for customers hanging at the back of the kombi.

Chauke reportedly then asked Chiyangwa whether he was going to Kuwadzana and a misunderstanding arose between them before Chauke slapped Chiyangwa who fell down.

He then went on to kick Chiyangwa on his neck whilst he was lying down and he fell unconscious prompting him to jump back into his kombi and flee from the scene.

Police officers from Glen Norah attended the scene and Chiyangwa’s body was ferried to Parktown Hospital where he was announced dead upon arrival and a few days later, a post moterm was done by Dr Saurelin Malogan Marting who concluded that he died due to moderate head trauma, brain damage and global subarachnoid haemorrhage. HMetro.