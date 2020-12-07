Police investigate students assault video

Police have instituted investigations into the alleged assault of students by a police officer in Kwekwe.

On Thursday last week, social media was abuzz with a video clip where a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police was filmed assaulting students, reportedly in Kwekwe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi applauded the public for bringing the incident to the organisation’s attention.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the conduct of the police officer as seen in the video that has gone viral on social media,” he said.

“We understand the incident happened at Kwekwe High School where the police officers had gone to conduct an awareness campaign on December 3, 2020.” The Herald