By Abel Zhakata

One person died on the spot while several others were injured after a haulage truck overturned and caught fire while descending the steep Christmas Pass curves in Mutare.

Officer commanding Mutare Central district police, Chief Superintendent Florence Marume confirmed the accident which happened around 7 am this morning.

She said the fire brigade team has since put out the flames while the injured have been taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. The Manica Post