Zanu PF MP in trouble for ‘disrespecting Mnangagwa’

BY Simba Sithole

Mazowe Central MP Sydney Chidamba faces disciplinary action for disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by walking out of a meeting that was preparing the Zanu PF leader’s visit to the legislator’s constituency in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mnangagwa is expected in the province today for the National Tree Planting Day.

But on Wednesday, Chidamba was alleged to have walked out of a meeting attended by the whole provincial executive to prepare for Mnangagwa’s visit to the province.

Chidamba reportedly went out to campaign for businessman Tafadzwa Musarara who is contesting for a post as Mazowe district coordinating committee chairman.

On Thursday, the provincial coordinating committee proposed disciplinary action against the MP for undermining Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial spokesperson Alfred Mufunga could neither deny nor confirm the development.

“Let me confirm with those who remained in the meeting (Thursday PCC) on what was finally agreed on the matter, I left the meeting early. You can check with the provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe,” Mufunga said.

Kazembe said he was busy and referred all questions to Lens Ferando, the Zanu PF provincial youth chair. Ferando said:“Yes, the issue was discussed but I don’t have an official position right now.”

Chidamba was not reachable for comment. He also stands accused of illegal gold mining activities after he was implicated in the gold rush at Rosa, Mazowe.

A top party provincial official who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media said the PCC resolved that Chidamba should be disciplined for disrespecting Mnangagwa.

“We were planning about the President’s visit which was to be in his constituency,” the insider said. “He (Chidamba) walked out of the meeting and went to address three districts when the entire Mazowe and provincial leadership, politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, traditional leaders and war veterans were in a crucial meeting to plan for the President’s visit. He clearly showed that he did not value the visit by the President. Evidence showed that he preferred to go and campaign for his preferred DCC candidate where he donated flour, balls, and paint instead of planning for the visit.” NewsDay