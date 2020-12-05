Ndiraya changes tactics for must-win Mozambican tie

Young Warriors coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, says his troops will change their game plan in tomorrow’s match against Mozambique in the COSAFA Championships in Port Elizabeth.

Ndiraya says he will drop the cautious approach they employed against hosts South Africa on Thursday.

Zimbabwe picked a point in the opening match.

“We were a bit cautious, a bit conservative but we will change our plan on Sunday and take the game to Mozambique.

“Mozambique is on top now, with three points, so that means we have to beat them.

“I think, realistically, it’s now a race between ourselves and South Africa, so that means we have to win all our remaining two games and see what happens and see who goes through.

“We just want to do our job and not worry much about South Africa, but the truth of the matter is they are the favourites in the group.

“We also brightened our chances of being favourite in the group when we took that point, so we will go all out in attack, in search of a win and, hopefully, we can get that win on Sunday,” said Ndiraya.

The Young Warriors scored twice with Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Lexington Mujokoro on target.

In yesterday’s results, defending champions Zambia beat Namibia 1-0 in Group B opening match while Malawi edged Comoros 1-0 in another group B encounter. The Herald