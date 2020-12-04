Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: Sharpening knowledge and competences in the wake of the regime’s glaring ineptitude

By Luke Tamborinyoka

Lack of wisdom and craft illiteracy are yet another beast that must be confronted and Luke-d in the eye. The plumbing depth of this regime’s electoral and performance illegitimacy is now far much below the competence datum line.

As the Mnangagwa regime rotters and stutters in its cluelessness, the people’s ambassadors under the able leadership of the people’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa must always hone new skills and prise open new frontiers of knowledge.

In this respect, I humbly wish to thank the Almighty God that today, 4 December 2020, I successfully graduated at the University of Zimbabwe with a Master’s degree in International Relations.

Indeed, the national task ahead to rescue the country and to positively transform the lives of the people is huge. The huge task ahead does not require a scarf or an analogue team of leaders such as those in Zanu PF who can be duped by a n’anga that pure diesel can ooze out of a rock.

Or even a presumed professor of Economics who claims a budget surplus when doctors, nurses and teachers are grossly underpaid amid a spike in Covid-19 cases at a time when both teachers and innocent young pupils don’t have PPEs especially in the majority of our rural schools.

Mthuli Ncube is an epic example that education alone without knowledge about the true situation in the country and what needs to be done is grossly inadequate. Education must be accompanied by knowledge and we in the MDC Alliance are armed with both!

We have knowledge of the people’s lived circumstances because we are grounded in the people. We live with and among them.

The task ahead simply requires a fresh, younger team with the requisite craft literacy and craft competence. We have done it before. We rescued our country from the abyss during our stint in government from 2009 to 2013.

The sharpening of our skills set is part of the preparation and readiness to prudently serve and rescue our beloved country once again!

Luke Tamborinyoka is the Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa . He is a multiple award-winning winning journalist who was once elected and served as the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists.

Tamborinyoka also also served as spokesperson for almost 10 years to the country’s democracy icon , Morgan Tsvangirai , until the latter’s death in 2018. He is an ardent political scientist who won the Book Prize for Best Student when he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Political Science at the University of Zimbabwe.

You can interact with him on Facebook or on the twitter handle @ luke_tambo .