‘Hollywood’s Conman Queen’, 41, is arrested in the UK after five years impersonating Rupert Murdoch’s ex Wendi Deng and Tinseltown executives to scam men into phone sex and stealing over $1 million

A suspected con artist who allegedly impersonated top female Hollywood executives to swindle wide-eyed aspiring stars out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has been arrested in Britain after a US extradition request, the FBI said Thursday.

Dubbed the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ the suspect led investigators on a years-long, global manhunt so improbable it has even been optioned for a book deal.

He was identified in an unsealed court indictment Thursday as Hargobind Tahilramani, a 41-year-old Indonesian man.

‘The defendant has been arrested in the United Kingdom based on a request for his provisional arrest submitted by the United States with a view towards his extradition,’ an FBI spokesman in San Diego, California told AFP.

Among the Hollywood moguls Tahilramani allegedly impersonated were Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, former Sony movie chief Amy Pascal and ex-Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.

In audio exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, the conman is heard using a fake high-pitched voice to impersonate Rupert Murdoch’s ‘s ex-wife Wendi Deng as he allegedly attempts to lure someone into the elaborate scam. He also impersonated several male Hollywood executives.

It’s estimated that between $1.5 million and $2 million has been taken over the past five or six years, and that most of that has ended up in the perpetrator’s pocket.

For years, movie industry workers have been receiving phone calls purportedly from moguls including the former chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the former chair and CEO of 20th Century Fox, and the president of Lucasfilm, offering them the opportunity of a lifetime shooting a blockbuster in Indonesia.

Tahilramani would ‘use fake accents and alter his voice to sound like a woman,’ the documents state.

When they arrive in Jakarta – and after spending thousands of dollars on fake tour guides and other scam fees – they realize the movie is a sham and the phone calls were impersonations.

If targets complained or expressed doubt, Tahilramani would sometimes threaten to ‘dismember’ the victim, the documents state.

The scam began as early as 2013, and continued despite global Covid travel bans to this August, when victims were instead asked to shell out for non-existent training videos.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tahilramani was arrested by Manchester police last week with the assistance of private investigators from K2 Integrity. AFP.