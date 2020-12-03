Prince Dube set for surgery today

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe international forward Prince Dube, who suffered a left-arm fracture during a league game, is set to undergo surgery in South Africa today.

The Tanzania-based forward was flown to South Africa by his club, Azam, at the weekend for specialist treatment.

He injured his ulna bone during a Tanzanian top-flight league match against Young Africans.

Azam chief executive, Abulkarim Amin, yesterday told The Herald they had booked an appointment with the surgeon at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town.

“Prince is in a stable condition. He was seen by the surgeon on Monday and is set for surgery tomorrow (today).

“We hope and pray that everything goes on well,” said Amin.

Dube will miss action for the rest of the year after X-rays showed he broke his left arm ulna bone (the long bone found in the forearm that stretches from the elbow to the smallest finger).

The Warriors striker, who began his career in Tanzania in blistering fashion, with six goals in as many matches and four assists, was stretchered off the pitch 15 minutes into the game.

He joined the club in August, just before the start of the current season, and has been making headlines in Tanzania because of his goal-scoring prowess.

The former Highlanders striker was voted the Player of the Month when the league started in September.

The award came with a prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

He was rewarded after scoring in four straight games for Azam, and also chipping in with some crucial assists, in the first month of his contract.

His form helped Azam to climb top of the log standings.

But, they suffered identical 1-0 defeats in succession, to Kinondoni Municipal Council FC and Young Africans, and lost their place at the top.

The defeat to Young Africans was Azam’s third of the season and they dropped into second place on the log standings while Young Africans took over pole position.

The club played one more game after Dube’s injury and were held to a 1-1 draw by Biashara United.

The Warriors forward is likely to miss up to eight league games.

Karim said the club, which recently fired Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba after their rough patch, will need to adjust to life without Dube.

“We have spoken to the surgeons and they said he will need something like six weeks, after the surgery, before he comes back.

“Obviously, he will miss a couple of games and it’s a setback for us.

“But this is football, injuries are common in football. So, we have to adjust and get used to playing without him during this period,” said Karim.

Meanwhile, the sporting director of Olympique Lyon, Juninho, says his team’s 3-0 defeat of Reims was probably their best display of the season.

The game saw Warriors stars, Tino Kadewere (Lyon) and Marshal Munetsi (Reims) coming face-to-face for the first time in French Ligue 1.

Athough Kadewere didn’t score, he was one of the best players for his club.

“The team put in a lot of work in terms of their movement,’’ said Juninho. “They also tried to win the ball back very quickly.

“At 11 against 10, it was a bit easier.

“But, against OM (Olympique Marseille), we couldn’t get a win.

“There have been a lot of good things of late.

“The players’ state of mind was there.

“It was one of the team’s best matches since the start of the season. We’re moving back up the table.

“We have the squad to do this regularly and to continue to progress. We must continue to perform well and win matches.”

Lyon have now crept into third place on the table, on 23 points, two behind leaders and champions Paris St Germain.

Three Lyon players were rewarded, for their fine performances, by being named in the L’Équipe Team of the Week.

Defender Marcelo made his second consecutive appearance on the Team of the Week, and Bruno Guimarães, who scored the first goal, was also included.

Cameroonian forward, Karl Toko Ekambi, who scored the second goal, was also included in the Team of the Week.

Moussa Dembélé, who replaced Kadewere, to score the third goal, ended a long drought, stretching from August, when he scored against Manchester City, in the Champions League.

“It was a fair reward for a player, who has been denied for goals this season, including two in the derby, each time by just a few inches,’’ the club said.

“Already involved in the build-up to Tino Kadewere’s goal against Angers, Dembélé has regained the confidence he seemed to have lost over the last 12 matches and 609 minutes.

“He proved to (coach) Rudi Garcia that he could be counted on as part of an attacking group which has been in great form over the last few matches.’’ The Herald.