Oliver Mtukudzi’s 68th album almost done

By Vongai Mbara

The late legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s 68th album is reportedly nearing completion nearly two years after he succumbed to diabetes.

Tuku’s wife Daisy Mtukudzi made the revelation during Agatha Murudzwa’s album launch that was held in the capital recently.

“We are busy now mastering Tuku’s unfinished album.

“The challenge we are facing now is the voice on some of the songs because he didn’t finish recording the album after he started feeling unwell,” she said.

Daisy said long hours of hard work in the studio paid off for Tuku as he began to produce timeless classics.

“He was always in the studio, perfecting his songs to entertain, that is why all these albums were good.

“Sometimes he would produce two albums in a year. We remained strong and in the 1990s, I could see the profits that music was actually bringing”, she said.

The late national hero’s wife also gave her testimony about the difficulties Tuku faced when he was recording.

“Being a musician is a tough job. I have learnt that from my husband, especially when he was about to release an album.

“It was very difficult for him. I remember sometimes he could sleep in the studio. I had to accept that I married a musician and that it was part of the package”, said Daisy.

Tuku passed away on the 23rd of January 2019 at the age of 66. His last album was “Hany’a” (Concern) which was released a year before he passed. Nehanda Radio