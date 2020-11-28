Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with… “lost three grams”

By Nyore Madzianike

Henrietta Rushwaya on Friday complained in court that her 6kg gold was being tampered with at Fidelity Printers and Refiners saying it has since lost three grams in weight and also lost 6 percent of its purity.

Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested after airport scanners picked up 6kg of gold in her handbag as she attempted to board a flight to Dubai. Over 14 gold bars at the centre of the smuggling scandal that engulfed the First Family are believed to have been stolen from the vaults of the state-owned refinery Fidelity Printers and Refiners.
Rushwaya, through her lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero, said she was also subjected to harassment during the time she will be moved from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assaying of the said gold, which is kept as an exhibit.

Rushwaya said she was harassed on November 19, 20 and 23 where she was taken from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assay of the gold.

“The gold that has been seized from accused and its weight has since varied with three grams.

“The purity percentage has materially varied with some blocks ranging from 93 percent and others now more than 100 percent.

“It is our view that once this gold was taken in the hands of police as exhibit it is now subject to the court’s directive.

“She cannot be asked to sign for the gold as she is no longer in her custody. The gold has since lost its purity by 6 percent,” said Mr Dzvetero.

Rushwaya is jointly charged with businessman Ali Muhammad, security agents Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya, miner Gift Karanda on smuggling. The Herald

