Yadah begin pre-season preps

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Yadah Stars finally began their pre-season training on Monday after all the players and technical team underwent Covid-19 tests.

Yadah Stars players, led by skipper Jimmy Dzingai, celebrate the captain’s opening goal against CAPS United
File picture of Yadah Stars players, led by skipper Jimmy Dzingai, celebrating the captain’s opening goal against CAPS United

Coach Genesis Mangombe wants the club to tie down veteran defender, Sydney Linyama, and midfielder Godknows Mangami. The duo helped Yadah Stars survived the chop on the final day of the season last year.

Yadah lost some of their influential players like Leeroy Mavhunga, who joined CAPS United, and Tanaka Chidhobha and Nkosi Mhlanga, who are now with Dynamos.

“We are now back to business and there is an urgent need to cover up for the two weeks which we lost without training,’’ said Mangombe.

“Other teams have already started their preparations and we are playing catch-up. The boys have been following some programmes, during the lockdown, so it should not take us a lot of time for them to catch up.

“I retained the core of my team and I am looking forward to securing Linyama and Mangami, whose contracts are about to come to an end. We are now training, after undergoing Covid-19 tests on Sunday, and we are happy that we managed to record a clean bill of health.’’ The Herald

