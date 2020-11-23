Poison fears as Matemadanda gets sick with a mysterious disease

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF political commissar and deputy defence minister Victor Matemadanda has been hospitalised amid poisoning concerns as factional fights escalate in the ruling party.

Zanu PF acting spokesman Patrick Chinamasa said Matemadanda fell ill on November 14 displaying symptoms of “itchiness of eyes, sweating profusely, swelling of the body and vomiting badly.”

A picture circulated online showed Matemadanda with swollen eyes and many have been made to believe it was a mysterious disease allegedly a symptom of poison.

Chinamasa however said Matemadanda was; “recovering well as other symptoms have disappeared except itchiness of eyes which is still persisting.”

“Medical tests are being carried out and doctors are examining the situation to establish what could have caused such illness,” he added in a statement on Saturday.

The ruling party has a history of using poison to fight rivalries both internally and externally.

At the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe during the leadership of the late former president Robert Mugabe, the then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa (now President) was allegedly poisoned at White City Stadium in Bulawayo by Grace Mugabe’s loyalists, the Generation 40 (G-40) faction.

The other faction was led by Mnangagwa and his supporters, who include many government ministers and army generals. They were known as Lacoste, from his nickname ngwena, or crocodile. Nehanda Radio