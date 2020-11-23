Magistrate removes Mamombe from same trial with Chimbiri, Marova

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Deputy chief magistrate Bianca Makwande on Monday ruled that MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe stands alone in the trial where she is jointly charged with party colleagues Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova over allegations of faking their abduction.

The trio’s trial was delayed after Mamombe was found to be mentally unfit to stand trial but the state prosecutor, Michael Reza approached the magistrate seeking separation of Mamombe from her two colleagues in order to expedite the trial process.

Makwande last week reserved judgement citing that she needed results from the doctors assigned to examine Mamombe.

Today she said the results of the doctors were conflicting hence she allowed separation of the trial.

“In my view, the separation of trial will not prejudice the accused.

“Reports of the doctors are conflicting and at the end of the day, it is unclear whether she will be able to stand trial before six months. Justice requires that each accused stands trial within reasonable time,” said Mrs Makwande in her ruling.

Meanwhile, Chimbiri and Marova are expected to return to court on December 7 for trial.

Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were arrested in May this year after they conducted a demonstration in Harare. They were charged with violating Covid-19 regulations.

But the trio was then allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents from police cells and dumped in Bindura after four days. They were found with injuries on their bodies and arrested again and charged with faking their abduction. Nehanda Radio