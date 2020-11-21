Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

What an embarrassment, but again our regret is in being caught – Gumede

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Zifa vice president and respected football icon Ndumiso Gumede has sarcastically said the only regret from the national Under-17 Cosafa Championship disqualification was that of being caught.

HIGHLANDERS FC president Ndumiso Gumede
He however labelled it as an embarrassment.

The Under-17 side, controversially selected by coaches Tafadzwa Mashiri, John Nyikadzino, Mike Madzivanyika and Agent Sawu were yesterday chucked out of the tournament alongside Botswana, Comoros Islands and Eswatini following a Magnetic Resonance (MRI) Imaging scan tests done by Cosafa.

It vindicated this publication which had been labelled regionalists by some sections of the media and some people following its coverage of the scandalous disqualification of 16 year old Hwange player Claivert Tshuma.

Tshuma’s parents publicly disowned the MRI results and alleged that someone had swapped the results so that they could accommodate their ‘preferred’ boys.

“Our disqualification from the ongoing Cosafa Under-17 tournament in South Africa because of alleged age cheating as one ‘young’ Zim player failed a MRI scan should normally be an embarrassment. But we are used to cheating that we only regret being caught out,” wrote Gumede on his Twitter account.

Gumede is also the Highlanders Football Club president. The Chronicle.

