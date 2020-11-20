Warriors fitness trainer for Azam

By Ricky Zililo

Tanzania’s soccer giants Azam FC have made “a hard to turn down” offer to Warriors’ fitness trainer Nyasha Charandura who is expected to fly out of the country this weekend to Dar es Salam.

Charandura, a holder of a sports science degree from Bulawayo’s National University of Science and Technology (Nust), has been presented with a two-year contract as Azam’s GPS fitness trainer.

The Warriors trainer will use modern technology to track and document players’ fitness using data derived from a GPS-tracker.

Renowned football agent George Deda is the brains behind Charandura’s move to Azam, who are already home to Zimbabwean trio of striker Prince Dube, left sided footballer Bruce Kangwa and midfielder Never Tigere.

“We got lots of recommendations from people who’ve worked with Nyasha. We’ve also submitted those things to bosses in Dar-es-Salaam. I hope a decision will be made. He’s somebody who’s coming up with a lot of experience in terms of working with the national team.

“This latest offer shows confidence that the club is showing in personnel from Zimbabwe. This is a result of the good work exhibited by Bruce Kangwa, good work by Never Tigere and the good work exhibited by the great king or the Prince of Zimbabwean football, Prince Dube.

It also shows Azam are interested in tapping more from the Zimbabwean soil and this is a result of the kind of guys I’ve mentioned. I can’t comment a lot about Nyasha, but he’s heading to Dar-es-Salaam. He’ll arrive there at the weekend,” said Deda.

The agent who is said to be Azam’s “chief agent and scout” said by hiring Charandura, the Tanzanians are preparing to conquer Africa. The Chronicle