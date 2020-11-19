Police hunt for hit-and-run drivers

Police are looking for four drivers who were involved in hit-and-run accidents, including the one in which a police officer on traffic enforcement duties near Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus (formerly Fourth Street) was killed on Monday.

If arrested, the drivers are likely to face culpable homicide charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed for information that might assist in their investigations.

“The ZRP is still appealing for information, which can lead to the location and arrest of the driver and owner of a Mitsubishi Canter truck which was pirating near Simon Muzenda Street on November 16, 2020 at around 3:30pm,” he said.

“The motorist was picking up passengers in the middle of the road when the police officer approached.

“He ran over him and he died on the spot. The driver sped off after the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this matter should report at any nearest police station.”

A pedestrian was also knocked down by a Toyota Granvia that was travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6pm on Thursday last week.

The driver took the pedestrian to Shangani Hospital and dumped him at the entrance.

The pedestrian was admitted, but his condition deteriorated and he died the following day after being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

In a similar case, a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Greystone Way in Morningside, Bulawayo, around 6:25pm on Thursday last week.

“The motorist who was driving a greenish blue truck, AAC 9290, did not stop after the accident,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “Police are looking for the drivers in all the incidents.”

The other hit-and-run incident occurred in Eastlea, Harare. The Herald.