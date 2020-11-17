Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Obadiah Moyo trial moved to next year

16,624

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Harare Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna has set January 11, 2021 as a trial date for former Health minister Obadiah Moyo. Moyo appeared before Nduna Tuesday for his routine remand.

Zimbabwes Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance accompanied by plain clothes policeman, at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday June 20, 2020. Moyo is facing allegations of illegally awarding a multi- million dollar contract for COVID-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company. The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in U.S. dollars.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwes Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance accompanied by plain clothes policeman, at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday June 20, 2020. Moyo is facing allegations of illegally awarding a multi- million dollar contract for COVID-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company. The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in U.S. dollars.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Moyo was arrested in June by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials over a USD$ 60 million scandal that saw Drax International being awarded a tender without requisite paperwork.

He was granted ZWL $50 000 bail the day after his arrest.

Related Articles

Shabanie workers approach Zacc over assets

8,237

Obadiah Moyo’s application dismissed

19,775

‘We will wait until Jesus comes’, Delish Nguwaya…

27,468

Mliswa reports police boss Matanga to ZACC over shady car…

51,274

Delish Nguwaya, the local representative of Drax International, was also arrested over the same Covid-19 scandal and was also freed on ZWL $50 000 bail.

Nguwaya was arrested on charges of lying to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government that his company was a medical firm in a bid to supply the government with medical supplies.

At the centre of the Drax corruption scandal is Zimbabwe’s First Family with Mnangagwa’s son Collins fingered as the beneficiary.

According to multiple sources and leaked letters, a company called Drax Consult and another called Drax International both owned by a friend of the Mnangagwa family (Nguwaya) were first awarded a contract worth USD$ 20 million to supply medical equipment and medicines and another USD$ 40 million for the supply of Covid-19 medicine and personal protective equipment.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga have also been accused of involvement in the scandal while Moyo is the only Cabinet minister sacrificed so far. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Alert: Use share buttons to share content !!