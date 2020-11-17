Obadiah Moyo trial moved to next year

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Harare Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna has set January 11, 2021 as a trial date for former Health minister Obadiah Moyo. Moyo appeared before Nduna Tuesday for his routine remand.

Moyo was arrested in June by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials over a USD$ 60 million scandal that saw Drax International being awarded a tender without requisite paperwork.

He was granted ZWL $50 000 bail the day after his arrest.

Delish Nguwaya, the local representative of Drax International, was also arrested over the same Covid-19 scandal and was also freed on ZWL $50 000 bail.

Nguwaya was arrested on charges of lying to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government that his company was a medical firm in a bid to supply the government with medical supplies.

At the centre of the Drax corruption scandal is Zimbabwe’s First Family with Mnangagwa’s son Collins fingered as the beneficiary.

According to multiple sources and leaked letters, a company called Drax Consult and another called Drax International both owned by a friend of the Mnangagwa family (Nguwaya) were first awarded a contract worth USD$ 20 million to supply medical equipment and medicines and another USD$ 40 million for the supply of Covid-19 medicine and personal protective equipment.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga have also been accused of involvement in the scandal while Moyo is the only Cabinet minister sacrificed so far. Nehanda Radio