Ginimbi enjoys champagne showers, last dance with Tekno at burial

The late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure experienced champagne showers for the last time as his friends popped several bottles in his honour as his body was being lowered into the ground on Saturday.

No doubt, Ginimbi was a hero as he was shown extraordinary love by thousands of people from all walks of life who thronged his Domboshava mansion for his burial.

The human and vehicle traffic in Domboshava gave ZRP a headache as they were overwhelmed forcing them to issue a statement advising the public not to go to the socialite’s homestead because of the congestion.

The advice fell on deaf ears as people still thronged the mansion in their thousands.

Ginimbi, a well-known party freak and Internet sensation who was clearly very popular, died last Sunday morning following a head-on car accident in Harare as he was driving home.

His three friends, Michelle Amuli popularly known as Moana, Limumba Karim (from Malawi) and Alichia Adams (from Mozambique) all perished in the same accident as the Rolls Royce Ginimbi was driving exploded after the crash.

Family members of Moana and Karim attended Ginimbi’s burial and made it known to all that they had no bad blood with the Kadungure family as the accident was an accident.

Speakers at the funeral service all hammered similar points that Ginimbi was a selfless and hard-working person who had his Domboshava village at heart.

They all quashed claims that Ginimbi used unorthodox means to make money with his sister, uncles and close friends narrating at length, his humble beginnings and how he made his money.

The Domboshava community described Ginimbi as a saviour who upgraded the village after bringing “America” to the Nyamande village.

Among other developments, Ginimbi put a tarred road in the village. He also drew electricity from a shopping centre in their area called Showgrounds to his house where all houses along the line were connected and enjoyed electricity for free. Apparently, Ginimbi is the one who paid the electricity bills.

The Domboshava community went on to say there is never going to be a replacement for Ginimbi as he had people at heart, despite negative things that are being said about him by some people.

A villager, Viola Usaihwevhu said: “Genius did a lot of things for us, but the most important thing he did in this community was to put a tarred road in Nyamande village.

It was a place which was looked down upon, but Genius upgraded the community. He also put electricity in the area and gave the community for free.

He helped this community on a lot of things especially funerals.

Genius would always help and make sure that all went well. He did a lot of things in this community and we’re at a deep loss.”

Webster Mazai from the same village said they had no idea how much electricity costs as they have never paid for it.

“If you look at the upgrade of Domboshava it was because of him. We don’t know how much electricity costs as we just use it and never had to pay. As a community, we’ve suffered a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Mazai said.

One of Ginimbi’s close friends, Kirk Patrick Chidamba said Genius was planning to extend the road from Hatcliffe to Domboshava before he died.

“He improved Domboshava. Most of the people in Domboshava are now building fancy houses because of the legacy that was left by Genius,” Chidamba said before appealing to Ginimbi’s family to keep his legacy alive.

“What’s going to be shared is Genius’ clothes only, not his property. May Genius’ family give us the chance to come here (his mansion) and continue with what Genius wanted to be done,” Chidamba pleaded.

Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa who used to train with Ginimbi at his gym at the mansion described the late as an intelligent person who had a good heart.

“Genius was intelligent. He was an icon in Domboshava. I helped him bring some of his cars in Zimbabwe and we enjoyed each other’s company. People can say all they want, but Genius was a good person.

“He would give me money to help people in my constituency. He was a Bhuru (legend) in deals and I was a Bhuru in politics. His legacy will live on and I beg his for a smooth transition of his wealth,” Mliswa said.

It was not going to be a Ginimbi send-off without champagne and all-white clothing which were the order of the day at his birthday parties.

“His friends who went to the burial fully equipped in all-white clothing, popped champagne as his body was being lowered into the ground with lookers on praising them by chanting “Ginimbi”.

Before that, they danced to a song by his favourite artiste, Nigerian Tekno, with one of his relatives, imitating his dance moves for the last time. The Chronicle