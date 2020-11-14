Kadewere rues missed chances

By Henry Mhara

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere believes the Warriors still stand a chance to win against Algeria if they execute their pressing game well in Monday’s Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier return leg following their 3-1 humiliation by the Desert Foxes in Algiers on Thursday.

Kadewere was guilty of missing two chances while he scored the consolation in the second half after a change of tactics.

The Lyon forward is confident that the team can get a positive result at home but warned that they should not give their opponents too much respect.

“I think it was a tough game, we were playing against Africa’s best. But looking at the game, I think we stood our ground. We played well in the second half and we had chances to win the game because we stayed positive and we played as a team and when we changed the system we used in the first half it paid dividends,” he told journalists ahead of the team’s departure from Algiers yesterday.

“It wasn’t good in the first half because we respected them too much and they did as they pleased instead of us showing that we are there to fight and win the game. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose but I think we had positives especially from our second half performance.”

He said the Warriors will need to take the Algerians out of their comfort zone on Monday by pressing high and denying them the space to play from the back.

“Football these days is about pressing, if we press together we force them to kick long balls and when the ball is in the air it’s anybody’s. We need to press and we should press together. We have to make sure they will not do as they please.”

Zimbabwe now trail Algeria by five points while third-placed Zambia, who play Botswana in Gaborone next, are just a point behind. NewsDay