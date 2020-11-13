Khupe spokesperson claims rape allegations against him are political

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni dismissed as false and politically influenced, rape allegations against that saw him dragged to court last week. He has pledged US$1000 to anyone with evidence of violence against him.

Phugeni (44) on Tuesday appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last week facing a rape charge.

The recently imposed senator, however, denied a charge of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23) and he was remanded out of custody to November 13 for continuation of trial.

In an interview with Gambakwe Media on Thursday, Phugeni said the allegations were politically motivated.

“When this whole thing was processed, one of the cops said to me. Here we got you, because here at the police station there is nothing we can do about it.

“And even if we find there are loopholes, or politically motivated, there is nothing we can do about it.

“I can give 1000 US Dollars for anyone (woman) who can come and give evidence that can be accepted in the court that has to do with violence as far as I’m concerned.

“Never mind the criminal action that is alleged. There is no criminal bone in me. There is no violence born in me, so no no, I’m not even worried about it.

“This was a plot that was happening behind me and I only got to know about it in September this year that there was the same plot in 2019 because it looked like I was going to win an election and then it died a natural death. I was never told about it.

“Then now when I was about to go to the Senate I was approached, I’m not going to give names. I was not dragged to court, I demanded it because I want a fair platform where issues can be addressed openly,” he said.

Magistrate Marondedze was told that during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent. Nehanda Radio