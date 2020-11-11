Prophet Uebert Angel donates mealie meal to desperate thousands in Hurungwe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Prophet Uebert Angel’s charitable foundation was in Mashonaland West Province this weekend donating truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands of people in Hurungwe West.

The MP for the constituency, Ability Gandawa (Zanu PF) was on hand to receive the donations and he praised Prophet Angel and his foundation for the gesture.

“I’m really grateful for the support that we are getting from the Uebert Angel Foundation. Our people are really desperate for food. And the gesture that we got today. I just pray that it continues like this, for the good of our people.

“For all the supporters who are supporting the foundation in terms of financial resources, I just plead with you to continue supporting the Foundation for the good work that you’re currently doing.

“This blessing must not only come to me as a person or me as a Constituency but to all the Zimbabweans who are living today in poverty,” Gandawa said.

Chief Shumbayawanda who holds the chieftainship of the whole area of Kapiri appreciated the gesture by joining Prophet Uebert Angel’s church, the Spirit Embassy in Zimbabwe.

“I’m now an elder of the Spirit Embassy,” he said.

Last month, the Uebert Angel Foundation was in Glen Norah, in August in Kuwadzana after being in Gokwe South feeding thousands of people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In June, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone more than 64 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

Uebert Angel Foundation in Hurungwe

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Masvingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies for the whole year.