Furious Donald Trump wrongly insists he’s won in new rant

Donald Trump has continued his furious, fact-lite tirade in his first tweet since his election loss was sealed.

Shortly before 10pm GMT in an all-caps tweet he repeated unfounded claims of election fraud and wrongly claimed he had won the US Presidential election.

In contrast to his fury jubilant Democrats hit the streets across the USA today as the former VP sealed the race with electoral college wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Biden is due to accept the top job with a speech at 8pm ET, which is 1am GMT.

Trump has been pictured returning to the White House from a Virginia golf course but is yet to accept the result.

Instead his campaign released a bitter statement full of unfounded accusations after Biden was announced the winner.

There is no evidence of the President’s claims of electoral fraud, as highlighted in his latest tweet.

Claims that observers were not allowed into polling centres are not true, and there is no evidence millions of mail-in ballots were wrongly sent out.

Trump has tried to use the fact that mail-in ballots, which hugely favoured Biden, were counted slowly after the election day as proof that the election was being rigged.

In reality the counting process has gone as quickly as it typically does.

Usually however, the race is determined by a larger, clearer gap on election night. Mirror