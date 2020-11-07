Ex-cop terrorises neighbour

By Tendai Gukutikwa

A former police officer who stands accused of abusing a protection order granted in his favour has been hauled before the courts

Abel Nyakwayo holds a protection order against Mauge Zvamanwa.

Zvamanwa told the court that ever since the order was granted a few months ago, Nyakwayo has been treating him like a prisoner, hence his application for a binding over protection order.

The pair appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Mr Lazarus Murendo.

Zvamanwa said in September that he was forced to fork out a $1 000 fine on contempt of court charges after Nyakwayo had reported him to the police for making noise.

“He reports silly matters to the police. Just last week, I spent two nights in police cells after he had reported that I was making noise. Our neighbour had started his car and Nyakwayo shouted at me saying I was making noise.

“He rushed to make a police report, claiming that I was in contempt of court. After producing the protection order to the police, they arrested me and I endured two sleepless nights in the cells,” said Zvamanwa.

He added: “He claims that my children are noisemakers, even when they are playing with their friends. He threatened the children and they are now living in fear. He says I am the chief noise-maker in my home and that the noise disturbs him.”

Nyakwayo was also accused of calling Zvamanwa’s landlord and advising him to throw him out of his lodgings.

In his response, Nyakwayo insisted that Zvamanwa is a violent and noisy neighbour.

He accused him of making noise regardless of the time of day.

“Everyone knows when he is around due to his noise. He is also a very violent person and that is why I applied for the protection order. He always gets evicted from his lodgings due to his violent and noisy nature,” said Nyakwayo.

Mr Murendo granted a binding over protection order between the two. The Manica Post