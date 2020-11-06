Bogus doctor drugs, rapes sick woman

A woman was drugged and raped on Wednesday in Chitungwiza while she was seeking assistance from a self-proclaimed medical practitioner for a stomach ailment.

The 34-year-old woman was given an unknown tablet and an injection before she fell unconscious.

She regained consciousness during the rape and raised alarm, resulting in the man being apprehended.

The man has been identified as Leonard Mwale (24) and is still assisting police with investigations.

Police recovered various medicines and injections at Mwale’s home such as promethazim, rabies vaccine, diclotine, oxytoxin, hydrocotisol, citimile, cetriaxim, promethadine metopramide, gentermide, aminophylline and cloridrato.

Investigations have so far revealed that there were also 10 women who were queuing outside Mwale’s house to get medical assistance.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Mwale’s arrest and said investigations are continuing.

“The complainant posted a message on a WhatsApp group seeking help for a stomach ailment on November 4, 2020.

“A member then introduced her to the suspect who asked her to come to his home. She was given a tablet and an injection which rendered her unconscious.

“She later gained consciousness and found the suspect in the process of raping her, thereby raising alarm. A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of various medicines and injections,” he said.

“Coincidentally, there were 10 women, who were waiting to see the suspect who has no medical qualifications.”

Asst Comm Nyathi warned the public against seeking help through social media and visiting bogus individuals at their homes.

“At the same time, we appeal to anyone who might have been abused in a similar manner by the suspect to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Police recently expressed concern over an increase in rape cases especially those involving minors countrywide.

Last month, an 11-year-old girl was raped in Bulawayo for almost a year by one of her relative’s boyfriend while another woman was also drugged and raped by her brother’s friend in Harare.

The suspects linked to these two cases were arrested.

In Dzivaresekwa, the suspect who is a friend to the victim’s brother allegedly forced her to smoke mbanje and to consume an unknown substance before she became unconscious.

He then took advantage of the situation to rape her. The victim woke up the following day and noticed that she had been sexually abused and a report was made to the police. The Herald