Bosso console Ndlovu family

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders have sent their condolences to the Ndlovu family following the passing on of Bandock Ndlovu father to former captain and technical team member, Bekithemba Ndlovu, former player Dumisani Ndlovu and Mbongeni Ndlovu who is still part of the Bosso players.

Ndlovu senior died on Tuesday after a long illness.

Club Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe conveyed his condolence message to the Ndlovu family on behalf of the club.

“The club takes this opportunity to convey sincere condolences to the Ndlovu family who are still trying to come to terms with this unusual development. Bekithemba, Dumisani, Mbongeni and his nephew Nkosana are Ndlovu’s biggest gift to the club which we shall forever cherish.

“While Mbongeni and Nkosana are young players with a lot of potential, Bekithemba and Dumisani achieved a lot with the club during their playing days.

“We have no doubt that Bekithemba who is part of our technical staff will also achieve a lot as a coach,” said Mhlophe.

He further assured the family that they were not alone during this trying time.

“We have no doubt that one of his proudest life moments was watching Bekithemba grow and develop into a well-cultured and disciplined Highlanders captain who went on to win silverwares with the club and also representing the nation at different levels.

“It is sad that the man who gave them all the support and encouraged them throughout their journeys leaves before seeing them achieve more.

“We would like to assure the Ndlovu family that they are not alone, we are with them during this trying period,” said the Highlanders boss.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. The Chronicle.