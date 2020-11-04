Massive support for Bushiris after their release on R200K bail each

By Kgomotso Modise | Eye Witness News |

Supporters of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri were on Wednesday seen celebrating outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after he and his wife Mary were granted bail.

The leaders of the Enlightened Gathering Church spent two weeks behind bars following their arrest on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering involving R102 million.

The couple were granted bail off R200,000 each.

Bushiri’s supporters had been gathering outside court since the beginning of the bail hearings, insisting he and his wife had done nothing wrong.

There was singing and chanting and shouts of jubilation outside the court.

Supporters reacted immediately once the bail verdict for their leader was made.

“I am happy that our special parents are getting released. All I wanted was for our special parents to be released. I’m just so happy,” said one supporter.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi handed down stringent bail conditions for the accused.

“Accused number four and five are to hand over an original title deed of the property that is jointly owned by them. The details of the property, as mentioned in exhibit C and D.”

The matter was postponed to Friday, where the first accused – Willah Mudolo – will also apply for bail.