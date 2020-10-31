High Court Judge Erica Ndewere grants Sikhala’s supporter $5000 bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere who is allegedly under-fire from the Zanu PF administration for giving MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala bail has once again granted the Zengeza West legislator’s bitter-ender supporter Terrence Manjengwa $5000 bail.

Manjengwa was arrested in August after conducting a protest outside Harare Regional Magistrate Court demanding the release of Sikhala who had been arrested and charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Justice Ndewere granted the MDC Alliance activist $5000 bail and ordered him to reside at his given address, not to interfere with the witnesses and not to carry weapons.

The High Court judge also blasted the lower court for misdirection, adding that there was no evidence that Manjengwa had carried weapons during the protest.

Manjengwa was represented by Cossum Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who expressed delight after his client was granted bail.

Sikhala was there in solidarity with his supporter and vowed to pay for his bail.

Sikhala hailed Ndewere for the judgement arguing that the misdirection of the lower court had shown the magistrate court were compromised.

“The misdirection by the lower Court shows that we have a lot of work to do in as far as the behavior and the way how delivery of justice system is being done in our lower courts,” Sikhala said.

Justice Ndewere is the one who granted Sikhala bail after he had spent five weeks at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The convenor of the 31st July protests against corruption was opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who was also arrested together with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and charged with inciting violence.

They were released by the High Court after spending 45 F days in the country’s notorious jail, the Chikurubi. Nehanda Radio