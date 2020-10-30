Police confirm arrest of man over tragic Cal Vin hit and run accident

Police in Bulawayo have confirmed the arrest of a man who voluntarily surrendered himself on Wednesday after the hit and run accident which killed rapper Cal Vin in Luveve 5 on Sunday.

“He was hit by a car from behind yabreaker imota yasimgxoba and dragged him. His mother’s words were ‘akakhangeleki’, said one source. Another source said Cal Vin was in the presence of his girlfriend and friends just near his house at Luveve 5 when the drama unfolded.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club. Apparently, on his way home from the club, he was hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.

“We were together at a leisure spot (cricket club) and Cal Vin and his friends left. A few moments after, his girlfriend came back to the leisure spot looking distraught in search of a vehicle to ferry him to hospital. This happened probably at around 1:30am. Cal Vin died at Mpilo hospital according to people who went with him,” said a source.