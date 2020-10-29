Ezra joins campaign to help find rapper Cal Vin’s hit and run killer

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Veteran broadcaster Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda has joined a campaign to find the people who killed Zimbabwe rap king contender Cal Vin (35) (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) in a hit-and-run accident.

The Zikhupan hit-maker died during the wee hours of Sunday, just after 1AM after he was involved in a hit and run car accident near his home in Luveve 5, Bulawayo.

The police are still investigating and trying to locate the culprits who have since run away soon after the accident.

Sibanda has joined a campaign by Cal Vin’s family and friends to find out who was behind the wheel.

“Who killed Cal Vin? Please help us find the callous murderers. Someone out there knows the people involved. Any one of the people in that car which killed Mgcini should come out and tell the family or police who did it. No need to fear, you can call anonymously and help the family.

“Your call can make a huge progress in trying to solve the matter. If anyone amongst the passengers of that car on the fateful night is hiding and harbouring the killer, it means they are in complicity with the killer. It’s a crime to protect a criminal, please come out and help us. The death of this youngman will haunt you forever.

“The case will never be closed and we will not stop until we find out who killed our boy. Police in Bulawayo should move with speed, this should be a fast-moving investigation and should quickly start piecing together the circumstances of the incident.

“It’s taking time to find the killer/s. We trust our homicide police, they have never failed to catch anyone who commits murder and l trust they will arrest the evil driver of that car which killed Cal Vin. Please lets find them #justice4calvin,” Sibanda said.

Describing his death as a dark day for the country’s hip hop music scene, Zim Hip Hop Awards founder and director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said Cal Vin was supposed to be the main host at this year’s awards that are celebrating 10 years.

“I don’t know what to say. When I heard the news, I was speechless. We were announcing that he was going to be the MC at the Zim Hip hop awards this year to celebrate 10 years. It’s a dark day for Zimhip hop,” Beefy said. Nehanda Radio