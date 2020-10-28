Prosecutor General denies reports that Rushwaya is his live-in girlfriend

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has filed criminal charges against prominent lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono using a Criminal defamation charge which was outlawed and ruled unconstitutional in 2016.

Chin’ono and Mpofu alleged that Hodzi lives with former ZIFA chief executive officer Henrietta Rushwaya who was arrested on Monday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport trying to smuggle 6kg gold to Dubai.

Acting Public Prosecutor for the Eastern Region Michael Reza confirmed to the State Media that the PG had reported Chin’ono and Mpofu to the police.

“I can confirm that the Prosecutor General has filed criminal complaints against Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Mr Hopewell Chin’ono for their utterances against him,” Reza said.

Defiant Chin’ono however castigated Hodzi for failing to realise that the Criminal defamation charge had been outlawed in 2016.

“The Prosecutor General has reported Advocate Thabani Mpofu and myself to the police for criminal nuisance.

“The police know where I live, I will be waiting to be charged, and have my day in court.

“He is failing to charge real criminals!

This is alone criminal abuse of his office.

“What kind of Prosecutor General is he who doesn’t know that Criminal defamation was outlawed and ruled unconstitutional in 2016.

“It shows how incompetent they are!!!” Chin’ono said.

Mpofu also also said, “It has been brought to my attention that PG Hodzi has in criminal abuse of office laid charges against me. Bring it on Hodzi. I’m going to completely eviscerate him. He must explain himself before a tribunal and not try and cow me into silence. Let the games begin.”

The main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer also claimed that Rushwaya was Hodzi’s live-in girlfriend.

Rushwaya is set to appeal for bail on Wednesday before Harare regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna after spending the whole last night at remand prison. Nehanda Radio