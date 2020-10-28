Bus and three cars pile up in Beitbridge

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 42 year old Beitbridge man was killed, while three others were seriously injured in a road accident involving three light vehicles and a Zupco bus on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at the 25km peg along the Beitbridge to Masvingo road near Tshapfuche area, after the first toll gate.

Police have identified the deceased as Francis Chipfuwa of Dulivhadzimu suburb, whose body has since been conveyed to Beitbridge District Hospital’s mortuary.

Three others (from Beitbridge) who were injured are being treated at the same hospital and are reported to be in a stable condition.

Acting police spokesperson for Matabeleland South, Sergeant Stanford Mguni yesterday said that further investigations into the matter were underway.

He said according to preliminary information three vehicles, an Isuzu KB250, a Toyota Hiace and a Nissan Caravan were travelling towards Beitbridge, and the bus was travelling to Chipinge when tragedy struck.

“The now deceased was driving a Toyota Hiace which was towing the Nissan Caravan using a rope and were travelling southwards (towards Beitbridge) when an Isuzu KB250 which was travelling behind rammed behind the Nissan Caravan.

“As a result, the rope gave in and the Toyota Hiace swerved to the right and it collided with the Zupco bus which was travelling in the opposite direction. Chipfuwa died instantly during the collision,” said Sgt Mguni.

He said all the light vehicles had two people each and that all the three passengers were injured.

Sgt Mguni said none was injured from the 15 people who were travelling in the bus.

A few months ago, six people, among them two minors, were burnt to death when a Ford Bantum they were travelling in veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire a few kilometres from the same spot (along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road).

The vehicle was travelling from South Africa heading for Chitungwiza when tragedy struck soon after leaving Beitbridge Border Post. The Chronicle.