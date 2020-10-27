By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Uebert Angel Foundation continues to deliver on its USD$1million coronavirus relief aid, with the latest being Mhangura on Sunday where they donated mealie meal to thousands of people affected by the ravaging drought and effects of Covid-19 lockdown in the mining area.

Precious Chinhamo Masango the Zanu PF MP for Mhangura constituency was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Uebert Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed a now estimated 5 million people affected by drought and Covid-19 through philanthropic issues that now include proving seed for farmers.

“I want to thank Prophet Uebert Angel and his financial partners for affording the people of Mhangura with mealie meal. This last season has been a great drought. People didn’t get enough maize for mealie meal.

“This is a very good effort from Prophet Uebert Angel on helping the people of Mhangura and I commend him for this good deed. I would like to applaud all that he has done especially in the whole of Zimbabwe.

“I would also like to appeal to other Financial Partners to help the Uebert Angel Foundation in all the good deeds that they are doing. Because in Zimbabwe, truly speaking people are suffering. We have got disabled people and the elderly who are not getting enough food,” Masango said.

WATCH: Prophet Uebert Angel donates mealie meal to thousands in Mhangura

Last week Sunday, the foundation donated truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands in Kambuzuma and Mufakose. Last week on Monday Prophet Angel’s wife Beverly was at State House were they donated to the Angel of Hope Foundation led by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies for the whole year. Nehanda Radio