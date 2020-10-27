Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsCrimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Obadiah Moyo’s application dismissed

19,167

By Nyore Madzianike

Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo’s bid to have his bail reporting conditions scrapped flopped after a Harare magistrate dismissed his application.

Zimbabwes Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance accompanied by plain clothes policeman, at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday June 20, 2020. Moyo is facing allegations of illegally awarding a multi- million dollar contract for COVID-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company. The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in U.S. dollars.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwes Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, centre, makes a court appearance accompanied by plain clothes policeman, at the magistrates courts in Harare, Saturday June 20, 2020. Moyo is facing allegations of illegally awarding a multi- million dollar contract for COVID-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company. The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in U.S. dollars.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe dismissed Moyo’s application saying his it was among a number of similar applications made by prominent people ‘seeking preferential treatment’ from the court.

Mr Utahwashe said such applications by prominent people should be discouraged as the courts do not discriminate against accused persons who appear before them.

Related Articles

ZACC busts US$3 million Covid-19 racket

25,585

Drax challenges cancellation of US$20 million Covidgate…

50,028

Obadiah Moyo sacked as Health Minister

12,335

Top lawyer leads ‘Moyo must go’ campaign

37,270

In his ruling, Mr Utahwashe said such applications are usually made when there are no changed circumstances in their cases.

Moyo had applied for variation of his bail reporting conditions saying they were costly and making it difficult for him to plan for business that needs time beyond two days.

He was ordered to report to police thrice a week.

State had opposed to his application saying he consented to the conditions and should have contested them when he was initially granted bail. The Herald.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments