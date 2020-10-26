Former Zifa boss Henrietta Rushwaya arrested at RGM airport over gold smuggling

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) CEO Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after she was caught by detectives allegedly trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai. The gold was worth US$366,000.

Rushwaya who is currently the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, failed to supply gold export approvals when she was confronted by detectives from the Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU).

According to the police memo seen by Nehanda Radio, Rushwaya is set to appear at Harare Regional Magistrate on Tuesday.

“The detectives identified the accused as she commenced check in processes and immigration formalities. The detectives immediately alerted the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) scanner operators to thoroughly examine the accused’s bag.

“Gold was detected by the scanner in the accused’s bag which formed part of her hand luggage. The bag was searched in the presence of the accused by CID MFFU detectives whilst other stakeholders at the airport witnessed the search.

“A total of approximately 6kg of gold whose value is yet to be determined was recovered stashed in the accused’s personal luggage in her bag.

“The accused was questioned about the origin of the gold and she indicated that she obtained it from one Ali of number 32 Lanark Road, Alexandra Park, Harare.

“She indicated that Ali is a licenced gold buyer using the name Ali Japan 786 Private Limited. She alleged that she had been instructed by Ali to leave the gold to an unidentified person at Dubai International Airport,” read the memo.

Rushwaya is also believed to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close relative. Nehanda Radio