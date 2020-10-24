Murdered over cellphone charger

By Liberty Dube

A brawl over a missing cellphone charger ended tragically last Friday when a Buhera man was fatally assaulted by his three colleagues.

Tafadzwa Makore, Tafirenyika Chiwere and Effort Chiwere assaulted Lovemore Muchizi over a cellphone charger.

Following the attack, Muchizi, of Makore Village under Chief Nyashanu, bled profusely and died on the spot.

Police confirmed Muchizi’s death.

“The four were at Mathew’s homestead for a beer binge. They bought 10 litres of a home-made brew and started drinking. An altercation ensued between Muchizi and the three accused persons.

“The trio then assaulted Lovemore all over his body until he became unconscious. Muchizi later regained consciousness and continued drinking. A few hours later, he asked for his cellphone charger but was allegedly pushed to the ground by one of the accused persons.

Muchizi started bleeding and died on the spot,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

The three were arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, an Odzi man died after an unidentified villager hit him with a farm brick last week on Saturday. The incident happened in the Old Location section of Odzi. Edson Mhere (32) died after sustaining serious head injuries.

“Phillip Machipisa and Farai Hlupo were coming from Odzi 1 and 2 Mine where they are employed. There was a misunderstanding and we started fighting. People gathered around and Edson tried to stop the fight.

“However, an unidentified man threw a farm brick at Edson. He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but died upon admission.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the unidentified man to contact their nearest police station,” said Inspector Kakohwa. The Manica Post